Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tencent Holdings Limited Issued By KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tencent in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.84.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $538.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

