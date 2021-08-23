Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $114.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Entergy by 19.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.