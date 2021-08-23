Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $56.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

