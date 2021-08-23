Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Increased by KeyCorp

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Despegar.com in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11).

Several other research analysts have also commented on DESP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $792.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

