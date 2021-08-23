Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,456,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

