Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.88

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 9781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $654.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $103,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

