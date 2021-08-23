RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to announce $32.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.79 million. RADA Electronic Industries reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year sales of $122.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%.

RADA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 328,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 382,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.