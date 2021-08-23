RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 2.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81. 1,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 617,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The firm has a market cap of $525.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 92.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

