Radix Trading Down 31.8% This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Radix has a total market capitalization of $83.02 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00050743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00825850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

