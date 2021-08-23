Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Up to $38.58

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.58, but opened at $41.58. Rafael shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 2,710 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rafael by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rafael by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rafael by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rafael by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rafael by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

