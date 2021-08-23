Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $135,169.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00051304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00829276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.