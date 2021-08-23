Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 2,000 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$130,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,678,003.40.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00.

TSE CGY traded up C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,252. The firm has a market cap of C$736.72 million and a P/E ratio of 39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$53.27 and a 12 month high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.5699996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

CGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

