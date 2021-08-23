Raymond James Lowers Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trevali Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.22.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $106.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

