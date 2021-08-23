Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Raymond James worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,641. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $140.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

