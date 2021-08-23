Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $727.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $636.00 to $727.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.
REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $663.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.10.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,434 shares of company stock valued at $221,832,240. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
