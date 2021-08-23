Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $727.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $636.00 to $727.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $663.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,434 shares of company stock valued at $221,832,240. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

