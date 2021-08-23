Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.99. 14,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

