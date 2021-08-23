Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 156,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

