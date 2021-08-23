Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.95. 7,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,914. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $186.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

