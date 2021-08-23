Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $130.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,740. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

