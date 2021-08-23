Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,813. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

