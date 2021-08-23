Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on REKR. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 255.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 148.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $700,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

