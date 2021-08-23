Relx (NYSE:RELX) & Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Financial Survey

Relx (NYSE:RELX) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -398.88%

Relx has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Relx and Protagenic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relx and Protagenic Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.13 billion 6.35 $1.57 billion $1.02 29.39 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relx beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

