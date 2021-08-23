Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,662,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter.

IPO opened at $62.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

