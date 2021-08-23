Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,151 shares of company stock worth $3,330,914. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

