Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JFrog (FROG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) recently:
- 8/20/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “
- 8/6/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – JFrog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “
- 7/7/2021 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “
Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.06. 8,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,083. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.