Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JFrog (FROG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) recently:

8/20/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

8/6/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – JFrog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

7/7/2021 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.06. 8,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,083. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Get JFrog Ltd alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.