ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.25 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.75.

OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.28. ReShape Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

