Resources Connection, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $530.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

