Reviewing AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and AutoNation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 13.19 -$19.22 million N/A N/A AutoNation $20.39 billion 0.40 $381.60 million $7.12 16.02

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 3.98% 33.01% 11.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renren and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 1 4 2 0 2.14

AutoNation has a consensus price target of $107.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.60%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Renren.

Summary

AutoNation beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 315 new vehicle franchises from 230 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 74 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

