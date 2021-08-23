Reviewing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than EnSync.

Risk and Volatility

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.69% 7.45% 3.09% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and EnSync’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.98 $1.23 billion $0.85 8.40 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats EnSync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

