Reviewing Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) & Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katapult and Triton International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A Triton International $1.31 billion 2.68 $329.78 million $4.61 11.27

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Katapult and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.13%. Triton International has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than Triton International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Triton International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -538.69% -17.69% Triton International 28.03% 24.42% 4.93%

Summary

Triton International beats Katapult on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2020, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 7.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

