ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

