Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €114.45 ($134.65).

RHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded down €0.66 ($0.78) on Wednesday, hitting €81.52 ($95.91). The stock had a trading volume of 78,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of €82.50. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

