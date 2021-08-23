Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBBN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $958.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

