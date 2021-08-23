Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Erste Group to “Hold”

Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.42.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

