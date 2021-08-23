Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $29.14 on Monday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

