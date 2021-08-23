Robert Sauermann Buys 3,000 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Robert Sauermann bought 3,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Better Choice stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 74,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,619. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. As a group, analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTTR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.