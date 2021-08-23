Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211,130 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $115,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.87. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

