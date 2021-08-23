Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $351.20 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,743 shares of company stock worth $169,856,139 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.