Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

