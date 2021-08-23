Royal Bank of Canada Has $313,000 Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,094,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $37.28 on Monday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

