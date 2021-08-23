Royal Bank of Canada Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $363.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $363.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.60.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $334.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

