Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 28.83.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 15.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.