RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $359.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

