RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 66.6% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAD stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $883.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

