RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 1,987.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 79,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $79.65 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

