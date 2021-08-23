Rupiah Token Price Down 0.2% This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $5.65 million and $629,390.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00826139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

