RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Down 0.2%

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 85,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 190,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

About RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

