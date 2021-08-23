SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

SAIL stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

