Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.35 ($36.88).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SZG. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Salzgitter stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.76 ($36.19). The stock had a trading volume of 175,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

