Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$11.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SSL stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$12.72.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

